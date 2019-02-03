ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg county fire district received word of an incident concerning six Orangeburg county waste management trucks caught on fire.

According to Mark Thompson, Fire Marshall for the Orangeburg county fire district, when crews arrived they found six trash trucks engulfed in flames.

The Marshall says after the first truck when into flames it is believed that the heat intensified and spread to the other five trucks over the span of four hours. There still is no word on what caused the original fire.

Foul play has been ruled out and no one was injured during the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.