ANDERSON, S.C. — SLED is investigating after an inmate died at the Anderson County Detention Center.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says workers at the detention center were told an inmate was experiencing a medical related issue.

Officials say medical personnel were contacted and provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived.

The sheriff's office says there are no signs of any foul play.

The identity of the inmate has not yet been released.

