Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It took 74 days to locate the remains of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams after Daunte Johnson confessed to throwing her body in a dumpster.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to find Nevaeh's remains, including the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), who used advanced DNA technology in the effort.

We learned SLED is also using the new technology to solve decades-old criminal cases throughout the state. So we went to talk with the experts to find out how it all works.

"We're averaging about 3,500 DNA cases a year," said Dr. Todd Hughey, SLED's Laboratory Director for Forensic Services.

Dr. Hughey says nearly 300 law enforcement agencies across the state depend on SLED to provide leads on cases through their forensic analysis.

Late last month, the Spartanburg County Sheriff announced a 31-year-old cold case had been solved. He said advancements in SLED's DNA testing linked Roger Switzer, who died 11 years ago, to a rape and killing in upstate.

Switzer had no criminal record.

"We employ our new techniques and sometimes, just like in that case, we were able to take a sample from the coroner's office, our DNA folks were able to compare that profile developed to the forensic evidence from 30 years ago and make that association - and bring closure to that case," said Hughey.

Many cases returning to the spotlight are from 20 to 30 years ago when DNA testing was just being introduced.

"It's not only to analyze new submissions, new cases today, but to go back and look at that case that may be 30, 20, 15 years old to see - can we provide some investigative leads there," said Dr. Hughey.

10 to 15 years ago, experts needed a substantial amount of blood or bodily fluid to develop a DNA profile. Now, thanks to new DNA tools, SLED only needs a small amount.

"We are solving more DNA cases. We are finding out who did the crime, who left the biological evidence behind at the crime scene...A lot of times we are able to finally bring about some closure to those cases and to those families," said Dr. Laura Hash, the DNA Technical Leader for SLED.

Dr. Hash says they can now target degraded DNA that's been affected over time by sunlight, moisture or bacteria and still create a DNA profile.

"We are able to develop profiles we weren't able to develop 5, 10, 15 years ago," she said.

SLED also has what's called a "DNA amplification kit" that specifically targets male DNA.

"So in cases of sexual assault where there's a large amount of female DNA present, we're able to extract and pull out that male-specific DNA and develop a DNA profile matching a particular suspect to that sample," said Dr. Hash, who also explained how the DNA amplification kit can rule out suspects in criminal cases.

The agency is constantly looking for advances that meet the requirements for their accredited forensics laboratory. Most recently, the agency adopted expert forensic software that can identify multiple DNA profiles within a single mixture.

"We have implemented a new mixture software called STRmix, and it actually helps us deconvolute those mixtures of up to four individuals," said Hash. "Just even a year and a half ago we were not able to do that."

It's these advancements that are solving some of the most high-profile cases in modern history. Tuesday, DNA tests confirmed remains found in a Richland County landfill were that of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams.

By the end of 2019, thanks to funds appropriated by the General Assembly, SLED will break ground on a brand new laboratory to help make operations more efficient for their expanding team. It's set to open by Spring/Summer 2021.