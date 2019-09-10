COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is undergoing an onsite review for accreditation.

Every four years the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA) is invited to review SLED.

"We look at everything from operational procedures, practical procedures, how they actually do the job," says Dean Register, director for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and assessor for CALEA.

Assessors come from around the nation.

"This assessment is more about meeting the men and women who actually do the job and perform the duties and actually going along with them and watching them, seeing them, asking questions and confirming it," says Register. "Not just looking at proof of compliance from an automated system or a file."

The last time SLED went through the accreditation process was in 2016.

Accreditation through CALEA is not required and according to the CALEA website it can cost more than $16,000 for an agency the size of SLED to go through the accreditation process. However, Register says having the accreditation can increase trust and accountability.

"Would we want to a hospital that's not accredited? Would we want to attend a university or college that's not accredited? Same thing in law enforcement."

In the Midlands, the Columbia Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Sumter Police Department are all accredited through CALEA.

The onsite review takes four days to complete. Then their assessment will be reviewed by the CALEA commission in March of next year.

SLED was first accredited by CALEA in 1994.