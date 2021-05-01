Small doctors clinics are struggling to stay afloat.

As the pandemic continues, some say they are too scared to go into clinics.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to a new study by the American Medical Association, one in five doctors saw revenue drop by more than 50% during the pandemic. Dr. Mayes DuBose, an independent doctor, says its a struggle to stay afloat. "As an independent physician, you start worrying about the finances."

To keep their doors open, doctors were forced to adapt. Dr. Mayes DuBose focuses on geriatric care. He says, "They all don't have iPhones and the ones that do don't know how to use it well." His clients, are at greatest risk. "I know I had patients who didn't have internet at home."

To protect them, he transitioned to telehealth. "We had to devise a way to let them come into the office and use a computer by themselves that we had set-up from a distance but safely," he says.

A second generation doctor, he says tele-med isn't a viable option, "From a safety stand point it was a very clear decision but from a financial stand point it was a very scary decision."

Small healthcare practices have been impacted by COVID-19. Some physicians say they've seen a 32% drop in revenue, simply because people are too scared to come into the clinic.

Family doctor John Ropp says he had to apply for funding to keep his business afloat. "There's no question the amount of revenue coming into our practice dropped off."