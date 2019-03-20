COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you like to smoke while behind the wheel, the laws may soon be changing in Ohio.

State Senator Tina Maharath introduced proposed legislation that would make it illegal to smoke inside a vehicle if a child under the age of 6 is a passenger.

Violators would face a $500 if the legislation is approved. Repeat offenders would face the $500 fine with an additional $250 penalty.

Smoking is defined in the bill as follows: “To inhale, exhale, burn, or carry any lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe, or other lighted smoking device for burning tobacco or any other plant.”

See the proposal: