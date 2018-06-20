Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fireflies will get a visit from former Atlanta Braves outfielder Dale Murphy later this week.

The seven-time All-Star will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs on the concourse during the June 22 game against the Lakewood BlueClaws at Spirit Communications Park.

Murphy, who spent more than a decade with the Braves earned National League MVP honors in 1982 and 1983. He also won a Gold Glove Award five times and was a recipient of the Silver Slugger Award four times.

