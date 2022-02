According to the Snellville Police Department, the child who was shot was conscious, alert and taken to the hospital for treatment.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Snellville Police are investigating after a 9-year-old accidentally shot a 7-year-old with a gun left in a car while an adult went to pick up food at a Chipotle Sunday.

Authorities said no other details will be released at this time.