New York State allowing malls to reopen on Friday

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that malls in regions of New York State that are currently in Phase 4 can reopen this week.

Cuomo says malls can reopen starting Friday so long as the mall complies with certain measures, and has an enhanced HVAC filtration system.

New York State is mandating that large malls have air filters that have a MERV rating good enough to filter out coronavirus particles — or an air system good enough to do the same. MERV stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value.

In order to reopen, malls must have MERV-13 or the highest rating compatible with the system - but no less than a MERV-11 rating. They must also have ventilation protocols, such as increased outdoor air, reduced air re-circulation, longer system run times and frequent filter checks.

The Western New York region entered Phase 4 last week.Walden Galleria confirmed to 2 On Your Side that it will open on Friday.

The governor also announced Wednesday that all county fairs in New York State have been canceled until further notice. Here in Western New York, the Erie County Fair and the Niagara County Fair were both canceled back in May.