COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few showers will be possible early Monday, but sunshine should return briefly Monday afternoon.

Sunday was overcast and chilly. Afternoon high temperatures were stuck in the middle and upper 40s.

Showers will be possible early Monday, but the clouds and rain should move out by mid-day.

A little sunshine is possible Monday afternoon, temperatures may jump back into the upper 60s and lower 70s for the start of the workweek.

A cool-air wedge may develop again Tuesday. It will be overcast, chilly with some light rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Rain is likely Wednesday. It appears that day will be our best chance for rain during the workweek. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

Temperatures may warm back up into the middle 70s Thursday before another cool-air wedge develops Friday.

There is a chance for rain every day, but it will not rain all day every day.

The unsettled, wet pattern will likely continue into the weekend. Little sunshine is expected over the next seven days.

No freezing temperatures are expected during this time.