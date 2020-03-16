COLUMBIA, S.C. — The workweek started off overcast and chilly. Temperatures during the afternoon were in the lower to middle 50s.

A few light showers moved through the area, but most of us stayed dry Monday.

The chance for rain will increase during the overnight hours. Showers will be possible early Tuesday. Low temperatures will start off in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Some light rain is expected through the early afternoon hours of St. Patrick's Day, but some sunshine is possible later in the day.

Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon.

A few isolated showers could be possible Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to warm. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Spring begins Thursday. The vernal equinox is at 11:49 PM, and it will feel like spring too. High temperatures may again climb into the 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible.

The last day of the workweek will be even warmer. A few showers will be possible, but most of us will not see any rain.

Cooler weather returns to the area for the weekend, but temperatures will warm back up eventually.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates warmer-than-normal conditions from March 23 through March 29.

The Climate Prediction Center also gives most of the country a chance for wetter-than-normal conditions through that same time period.