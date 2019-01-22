FESTUS, Mo. – An investigation is underway in Festus after a 29-year-old was shot to death following a family disturbance.

According to the Festus police captain, Preston Alexander, was killed by his father after attacking his mother in her kitchen early Monday morning.

The incident happened at a home in 100 block of Olive.

Police said Preston grabbed his dad and said he was going to kill him - that’s when the father fired several shots at his son. Further investigation revealed Preston was drinking heavily and got into an argument with his mother and was choking her on the kitchen floor.

It’s unclear if the father is in jail or facing charges. Police have not released any other information.