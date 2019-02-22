COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are a number of new businesses coming to Columbia, but there are also some closing their doors.

News 19 learned Tin Lizzy's in Columbia is permanently closed.

The restaurant is located in the Vista at 700 Gervais Street.

If you call the business, it goes straight to a recording that says, "Thank you for calling Tin Lizzy's Columbia. This location is now permanently closed. We would like to thank our guests for great memories and for allowing us to be a part of your community."

The recording then asks customers to head to the restaurants main website for a list of other locations.

The Columbia location has already been removed from the website.

Rosso Trattoria, the Italian restaurant located in Trenholm Plaza, is also closing it's doors.

The owner, Richard Couture, announced the news on Facebook and the business website.

"Hello everyone, It is with great sadness that we have closed Rosso in Trenholm Plaza. I want to Thank everyone for their loyal support over the years. We are looking for a new location and we will be back soon. During this transition, Chef Lee, Head Bartender Ryan and I will be working on a great new menu as well as many of your favorites. We will keep you updated. If you have a gift card that you purchased for someone or for yourself. Please hold on to those. Thank you all very much. Richard Couture."

There is no word on where, or when, Rosso's owners are looking to reopen.

News 19 has not been told why either restaurant closed.