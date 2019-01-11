COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Congressional delegation was vocal on social media following the House of Representatives' vote to continue with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The Congressmen voted along party lines. Republican Congressmen Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, Tom Rice, and Ralph Norman all voted no to move forward with impeachment procedures. Congressman William Timmons did not vote.

Now, the two democrats on our state's congressional delegation, Congressmen Joe Cunningham and James Clyburn both voted yes to continue with the impeachment inquiry.

USC Professor Robert Oldendick says the vote on Thursday was to set the procedures for the inquiry, including open hearings and testimony.

"The fact that this was this vote and the vote was to put all hearts and minds to move ahead, really increases the likelihood that there will be an impeachment," says Oldendick. "That's still speculation at this point, but I think certainly the fact that we had this vote increases the likelihood of that going forward."

The House of Representatives is charged with drawing up the articles of impeachment and those will then have to be voted on by the full House.

If passed, then the Senate will hold a trial for the President, but only with a two thirds voted in the senate can the President be removed.