CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A man escaping a house fire was hit and killed by a car in Chesterfield County Monday morning, officials said.

According to High Point Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire at a home on Oro Church Road around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, the victim, identified as 54-year-old Tyrone Bush, was found in the road after being hit by a vehicle.

Investigators said Bush appeared to have burns and was standing in the northbound lane of Oro Church Road about two miles east of Pageland when he was hit.

SLED was called to the scene and is assisting Chesterfield County deputies with the investigation.