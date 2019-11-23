South Carolina State University has just been designated as a national center of academic excellence in cyber defense education by the National Security Agency and the U.S Department of Homeland Security.

The designation is for the university’s bachelor of science in computer science with the cyber security program.

With the designation SC State can now serve potentially as a destination for government academic research. News19 spoke to students about how this field is a necessity in society and how they look forward to helping people in the future.

"It’s the 21st century and jobs need that cyber security help and network protection," says sophomore Simien Chestnut, "I would love to help people with fire wall or helping them write a simple code to help with their homeland security."

"I feel that if I get to the right knowledge and if I get extensive knowledge in this area I feel I will be able to help people in various ways" says senior Aleksandar Sdupar, "Basically making sure that their information is in the right hands."

The university says they plan to expand its cyber security program by offering an online version for students and that this designation helps to make it possible.