COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina state taxes are now due on June 15, 2020.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says that, " In response to the challenges of COVID-19 and in accordance with Executive Order 2020-12 , the South Carolina Department of Revenue is moving the due date for Income Tax returns and payments originally due April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020."