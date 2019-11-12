WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Congaree Police Department, along with the Lexington County Fire Marshal, shut down the Dollar General at 1090 Main St. in South Congaree.

According to a Facebook post on the department's page, the department "closed the store after several code violations were evident upon an inspection. The store will remain closed until the violations are corrected."

The post garnered a lot of attention on Facebook, with users commenting about the conditions they witnessed while visiting the store previously.

Sign seen at Dollar General Store on Main St. in South Congaree.

WLTX

An employee spoke off camera, explaining that they were in the process of cleaning the store and the sign on the door said they plan to be open on Wednesday morning.

So far, the specific violations have not been released by the South Congaree Police Department nor the Lexington County Fire Marshal.