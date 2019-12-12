COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs hosted their first holiday market square.

The event brought together 15 disability agencies from around the state who participated as vendors.

From plates to jewelry and Christmas cards many of the items were made by special needs clients with the goal to be able to give them experience in business while selling quality products to the community.

"Today we wanted to bring attention to their abilities, let’s talk about folks abilities" says Mary Pole, state director of the South Carolina department of disabilities and special needs, "Then we can go ahead and make sure that employers in the state realize that they have a pool of workers or potential workers that can do whatever the task and that all they need is a chance.

The department says there will be a spring event equivalent to the holiday market square. For more information visit https://ddsn.sc.gov/.