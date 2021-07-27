x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

High school football player dies after collapsing during practice in Georgia

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the teen died in the emergency room after falling out during practice

MACON, Ga. — Correction: The time in this story has been changed in light of new information from the school district.

A Southwest High School football player has died after collapsing during football practice.

Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester says 15-year-old Joshua Ivory Jr. collapsed before 6 p.m. Monday.

Coroner Leon Jones says Ivory later died in the emergency room at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

An autopsy will be scheduled for the teen.

The principal sent out a release Tuesday morning, saying that the district's crisis support team would be with the school as needed.

"Joshua was a wonderful young man full of promise and zeal. He had an infectious smile and a very kind heart. He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family. Joshua’s personality made it easy for him to make a great impression and huge impact on his teammates, coaches, and the entire Southwest family. He was one of a kind. A great example of a Southwest High School Patriot," wrote principal A. Bernard Young.

WHAT PEOPLE ARE READING

Olympic champion Simone Biles out of gymnastic team finals

24 cars towed, 15 people cited in Bibb crackdown on street racing