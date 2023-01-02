Alex Murdaugh trial: latest updates from inside the courtroom

Murdaugh is a former prominent attorney in South Carolina who's accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Day Five of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial is expected to dig more into evidence, including data from the phones of the two victims who died.

Murdaugh is a former prominent attorney in South Carolina who's accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, in 2021 at the family's large rural estate in Colleton County. The trial is taking place at the county courthouse located in nearby Walterboro.

Testimony was expected to continue with Lt. Britt Dove of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. (SLED).

Dove, a lieutenant in charge of SLED’s computer crime unit, began his testimony Tuesday afternoon introducing into evidence the data that was culled from Maggie Murdaugh’s cell phone. Dove explained the processes he took to extract the cellular data from her phone and from phones belonging to Alex and Paul Murdaugh and began laying out a timeline of calls and text messages between the phones on June 7, 2021, the day of the murders.

Also on Tuesday, there was further discussion of a police video that a law enforcement officer said may have contained a confession from Murdaugh. The court repeatedly heard the section where Murdaugh says about his son "I did him so bad' or "they did him so bad." The defense maintains he said they, while the officer believes Murdaugh told him "I."

