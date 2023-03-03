Alex Murdaugh trial: live coverage of his sentencing following murder conviction

A jury took just three hours Thursday to return a guilty verdict on all four counts against Murdaugh for killing his wife and son in 2021.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — A judge will decide Friday what penalty to give disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh for killing his wife and adult son when sentencing in the high profile case takes place.

Court will get underway at approximately 9:30 a.m. at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Caroline where the trial has been taking place.

A jury took just three hours Thursday to return a guilty verdict on all four counts against Murdaugh, including two murder charges and two weapons charges. Murdaugh is now convicted of the June 2021 murders of his wife Maggie Murdaugh and adult son Paul Murdaugh.

Under state law, Murdaugh faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison or a maximum of life without parole.

The hearing will have presentations from both the prosecution and the defense and each side can call people to speak either for or against Murdaugh. Typically, the defendant is offered a chance to speak as well, so we may hear Murdaugh make one final plea before Judge Clifton Newman renders his decision.

The sentencing will bring to an end the six-week long trial that brought international attention to the small community where the killings took place.

In the end, Murdaugh’s fate appeared sealed by cellphone video taken by his son, who he called “Little Detective” for his knack for finding bottles of painkillers in his father’s belongings after the lawyer had sworn off the pills.

Testimony culminated in Murdaugh’s appearance on the witness stand, when he admitted stealing millions from clients and lying to investigators about being at the dog kennels where the shootings took place but steadfastly maintained his innocence in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

“I did not kill Maggie, and I did not kill Paul. I would never hurt Maggie, and I would never hurt Paul — ever — under any circumstances,” Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife was shot four or five times with a rifle and their 22-year-old son was shot twice with a shotgun at the kennels near their rural Colleton County home on June 7, 2021.

Prosecutors didn’t have the weapons used to kill the Murdaughs or other direct evidence like confessions or blood spatter. But they had a mountain of circumstantial evidence, led by a video locked on Paul Murdaugh’s cellphone for more than a year — video shot minutes before the killings that witnesses testified captured the voices of all three Murdaughs.

Alex Murdaugh had told police repeatedly after the killings that he was not at the kennels and was instead napping before he went to visit his ailing mother that night. Murdaugh called 911 and said he discovered the bodies when he returned home.

But in his testimony, Murdaugh admitted joining Maggie and Paul at the kennels, where he said he took a chicken away from a rowdy yellow Labrador named Bubba — whose name Murdaugh can be heard saying on the video — before heading back to the house shortly ahead of the fatal shootings.

Murdaugh lied about being at the kennels for 20 months before taking the stand on the 23rd day of his trial. He blamed his decadeslong addiction to opioids for making him paranoid, creating a distrust of police. He said that once he went down that path, he felt trapped in the lie.

“Oh, what a tangled web we weave. Once I told a lie — I told my family — I had to keep lying,” he testified.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters grilled Murdaugh about what he repeatedly called the lawyer’s “new story” of what happened at the kennels, walking him moment by moment through the timeline and assailing his “fuzzy” memory of certain details, like his last words to his wife and son.

A state agent also testified that markings on spent cartridges found around Maggie Murdaugh’s body matched markings on fired cartridges at a shooting range elsewhere on the property, though the defense said that kind of matching is an inexact science.

Murdaugh comes from a family that dominated the local legal scene for decades. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather were the area’s elected prosecutors for more than 80 years and his family law firm grew to dozens of lawyers by suing railroads, corporations and other big businesses.