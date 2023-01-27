Alex Murdaugh murder trial: latest updates from the courtroom today

Murdaugh is charged with shooting to death his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their adult son, Paul Murdaugh.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The second day of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial takes place Friday as the prosecution will bring in more witnesses as they try to make their case that Murdaugh killed his wife and son.

Thursday’s testimony focused on the first responders to the crime scene at Moselle property in Colleton County.

The court heard from Sgt. Daniel Greene, Cpl. Chad McDowell and Cpt. Jason Chapman of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Those three men, along with Colleton County Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Barry McRoy were the first officers on the scene. They in turn described the scene – the position of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s bodies (some in graphic detail), where they found Alex Murdaugh, and how they began securing the scene before turning the case over to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s (SLED’s) crime scene unit.

The court also heard the 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh to dispatchers in Hampton and Colleton counties.

During both presentations, Murdaugh could be seeing crying.

Two discoveries came to light Thursday afternoon: tire tracks in the grass near the dog kennels where Maggie and Paul were found, and a set of footprints Chapman testified went around and behind the hangar used as a feed shed and back.

While the tire tracks have yet to be positively identified, the footprints, according to Chapman, are similar in shape, size and design to footwear work by Maggie Murdaugh at the time of her death.

Alex Murdaugh Trial Friday Latest Updates:

