Two Alex Murdaugh trial jurors replaced after testing positive for COVID

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, on June 7, 2021 at the family's estate in Colleton County.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Two jurors in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial have been replaced after they tested positive for COVID.

The news was announced in the court Monday morning before testimony began. The jurors had to step down because they were going to have to miss testimony, which was disqualifying. Two alternates were picked to take their place.

The defense did raise concerns about how many people were in court Monday, and the judge said he would not impose social distancing rules. He did, however, say people could wear masks.

Meanwhile the trial begins week four as prosecution testimony is expected to begin winding down.

Murdaugh will eventually face separate trials for alleged financial crimes, but prosecutors are bringing up those allegations because they say it played a role in the motive in the crime.

Alex Murdaugh Monday Trial Updates

Friday Murdaugh Trial Recap

To wrap up last week, on Friday jurors heard testimony from Belinda Rast, a housekeeper at Moselle; FBI agent Matthew Wilde; and Nathan Tuten, a friend of Paul Murdaugh.

Rast testified about Alex Murdaugh’s clothing on June 7, 2019, the day Maggie and Paul were murdered. She said the clothes Alex was wearing when he left for work that Friday were not the ones he was wearing that night and she has never seen those clothes again. She cooked and cleaned and did laundry for the family.

Wilde presented a timeline created from the data collected from Alex, Paul and Maggie’s cell phones showing relative positions during Friday afternoon and evening. It is the defense’s position that Alex was not at Moselle at the time of the murders. The cell phone data does not bear that out.