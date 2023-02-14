More graphic testimony expected during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Murdaugh is accused of shooting to death his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at their sprawling estate in Colleton County on June 7, 2022.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues Tuesday with more testimony about from a pathologist about the deaths of the two victims in the case.

Dr. Ellen Riemer, a pathologist at Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) who conducted the autopsies of Paul and Maggie, was still on the stand. Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian is expected to cross examine Riemer.

During Monday's testimony, she gave graphic descriptions of the conditions of the bodies of the victim following the shooting. At one point, Judge Clifton Newman stopped the proceedings to give everyone a brief break, including Murdaugh, who was crying uncontrollably during some of the descriptions.

Murdaugh is accused of shooting to death his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at their sprawling estate in Colleton County on June 7, 2022. Prosecutors say he acted alone, while the defense says the state rushed to judgment and didn't consider other suspects.

Tuesday Alex Murdaugh trial updates

Monday Trial Recap

Monday began with two jurors being dismissed after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The two were replaced with two alternate jurors, leaving only three alternates remaining.

Testimony began with DNA evidence presented by SLED Agents Rachel Nguyen and Sara Zapata. Nguyen, a forensic serologist, conducted tests to obtain DNA samples from items collected at the Moselle crime scene on June 7, 2021 and Zapata is a forensic scientist who develops the DNA profiles from the samples. DNA analysis from Alex Murdaugh’s shirt and shorts collected from that day had mixed results, depending from which portion of the clothing was sampled, showing DNA from Paul, Maggie, and Alex; results from the blue raincoat provided no single DNA profile; the steering wheel of the GMS Suburban had a mix of Maggie and Alex.

Perhaps the most riveting testimony came from Dr. Ellen Riemer, a pathologist at Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) who conducted the autopsies of Paul and Maggie.

Riemer went into great detail as to the manner of death of the two victims, where they sustained their wounds, and what the gunfire did to their bodies.

Paul was shot twice with a shotgun – once to the chest, once to the head. Riemer said the first shot was not fatal – Paul was probably still standing after the first shot -- but the second “obliterated” the skull, sending Paul’s brain out of the back of his head.