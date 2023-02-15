Alex Murdaugh trial entering last phase of prosecution witnesses

Murdaugh is accused of shooting to death his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's large property in 2021.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial could see the end of the prosecution's side in the case as early as today, as they wrap up their argument that Murdaugh killed his wife and son.

Lead state attorney Creighton Waters has said several times his goal was to wrap up the prosecution's case Wednesday. It's not clear how many witnesses he intends to call.

Murdaugh is accused of shooting to death his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's large property in rural Colleton County, South Carolina in June of 2021. Prosecutors say he acted alone, but the defense says there's been a rush to judgment by police and the state to point the finger at their client.

Wednesday Alex Murdaugh Trial Updates

Tuesday Trial Recap

Tuesday ended with testimony from Maggie Murdaugh’s sister and brother-in-law, Marian and Bart Proctor, testifying about Alex and Maggie’s relationship. Marian Proctor said she was the one that convinced Maggie to go to Moselle on June 7, 2021, to be with Alex to support him because his father had just been readmitted to the hospital. She thought it odd Maggie didn’t accompany Alex to Almeda and, later, odder still that Alex would rather clear Paul’s name in the boat accident rather than find Paul and Maggie’s killer.

Bart Proctor was in court to identify the voices on the video Paul made at the Moselle kennels moments before he was killed. He testified he recognized the voices of Paul, Maggie and Alex Murdaugh on the video.

This came after the introduction of more evidence of Alex’s financial crimes; acknowledgement of data collection from Alex’s GMC Suburban by General Motors; and the cross examination of Dr. Ellen Riemer, the MUSC pathologist that performed the autopsies on Paul and Maggie.