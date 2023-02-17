More testimony about Alex Murdaugh confession on roadside shooting expected

Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues with more testimony from a state agent who questioned Murdaugh about a roadside shooting he was involved in months after the killing.

Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, in June of 2021. Murdaugh's lawyers maintain he's innocent and there's been a rush to judgment, while prosecutors say he acted alone in killing his family.

While the prosecution is winding down its case, it's unclear when they may rest their case. Last week they said it would be this past Wednesday, then perhaps Thursday, and now Friday.

Thursday began with Judge Clifton Newman reversing a ruling on a motion to not allow testimony about the September 4, 2021, roadside shooting to be entered into evidence. The judge told defense counsel they opened the door for his reversal after Jim Griffin threw out Curtis Edward Smith’s name during the cross-examination of SLED Agent Dave Owen. Judge Newman reminded the defense team he had ruled pre-trial that information would be off limits but if Griffin made the connection and didn’t expect to get “burned by his actions,” the defense would learn their actions had consequences.

As a result, a September 13 telephone interview conducted by SLED Senior Special Agent Ryan Kelly with Alex Murdaugh, with defense attorneys Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, was played for the jury. In the interview, Alex confesses to his suicide-for-hire verbal agreement he made with Curtis Edward Smith along Old Salkehatchie Road on September 4, 2021. Alex also mentions his longtime opioid addiction and his financial issues.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Kenny Kinsey, chief of detectives at Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and a criminal justice professor at Claflin University, gave testimony regarding his reconstruction of the murder scene. Kinsey detailed the results of his analysis of the murder scene, complete with the order of the killings, the direction of the shots and the positions of the bodies after the murders occurred.

Harpootlian wanted Kinsey to explain the angle of the gunshots as they hit Paul and Maggie. Kinsey repeatedly told him there were many variables to reconstructing the crime scene and he relied on blood spatter and measurements he took at the scene. From his calculations and observations, Kinsey said he could only testify to the angle of the shots, not the mechanics behind the shots that killed Maggie and Paul.