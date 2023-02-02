Alex Murdaugh trial continues after day of cell phone data testimony

Murdaugh is a former prominent attorney who's accused of killing his wife and son.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues Thursday, after Wednesday's testimony that saw cell phone data presented, including a video that two witnesses claimed contains Murdaugh's voice at the crime scene just a short time before the killings.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's 1,700 acre estate in 2021. Murdaugh is a former prominent attorney who's also accused of taking millions of dollars from clients and the law firm where he worked.

Wednesday saw the cross-examination of SLED’s Lt. Britt Dove and new testimony from Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dathan Varnadoe and two of Paul Murdaugh’s friends, Rogan Gibson and Will Loving.

Dove had started his testimony Tuesday evening and was answering questions from Alex Murdaugh’s defense team Wednesday morning. Dove’s job was to extract data from the phones of Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh and present the data – consisting of call and text logs as well as phone physical locations and movement – in a meaningful format. It was the prosecution’s first attempt at building and solidifying a timeline of events the day Paul and Maggie were killed. From the data, both Paul and Maggie’s cell phones are active until 8:48:49 p.m. June 7, 2021.

Varnadoe was the officer who conducted the gun residue test on Alex Murdaugh the night of June 7, 2021. He also testified to the appearance of Alex Murdaugh only hours after the murders of Paul and Maggie. Varnadoe said Alex and the clothing he was wearing – a white t-shirt and shorts – were clean.

Gibson and Loving were on the stand as longtime friends of Paul. Both men had received a Snapchat video from Paul early in the afternoon of June 7 showing Paul and his father out riding on the Moselle property.

Loving was a roommate of Paul, and he and Paul were planning on moving into a new rental with a third friend in Columbia before Paul’s murder.

In addition to the Snapchat video, Gibson and Paul had been texting and calling each other on June 7 about the health of Gibson’s dog Cash, who was being kenneled at Moselle. Paul had attempted a facetime call with Gibson, but the call was lagging because of cell reception at Moselle. Paul was to text Gibson a video of the dog, but Gibson never received the text.

When Paul’s video of the dog was discovered on his phone during a law enforcement dump of the phone’s data, it was played for Gibson – and later for Loving. Both Gibson and Loving testified they heard three voices on the video taken moments before Paul and Maggie were murdered. Both men say the voices belonged to Paul, Maggie, and Alex Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh trial updates on February 2