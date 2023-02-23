Alex Murdaugh trial: Live updates from inside the courtroom

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and adult son Paul at the family's hunting property, known as Moselle, in June of 2021.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Jurors in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh could hear from the defendant himself today, as his counsel is weighing putting him on the stand.

Murdaugh defense attorney Jim Griffin said a day earlier that their client was considering taking the stand, but didn't want to answer questions about financial crimes. The judge said he wouldn't block those questions but may not allow all of them.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and adult son Paul at the family's hunting property, known as Moselle, in June of 2021. Prosecutors say he shot the pair himself, while the defense argues police and the state rushed to judgment in picking Alex as the suspect.

You can find trial updates here every day. Live streaming coverage can be on wltx.com, on the WLTX+ streaming app on Amazon Fire and Roku TV, and on the News19 WLTX YouTube page.

Wednesday’s defense witnesses included former PMPED law partners and friends of Alex, Mark Ball and Morris Dawes Cooke; crime scene reconstructionist Kenneth Zercie; Libby Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper Barbara Ann Mixon; and digital forensic examinee Micah Sturgis

Ball was one of the first to arrive at the scene at Moselle the night of the murders. He said he was upset by what he perceived to be a lack of professionalism by law enforcement at the scene – no tape cordoned off the scene when he first arrived, the weather was causing water to drip from the kennel roof on to Pauls’ body and other issues. On cross, Ball did say that Alex told him three times that he was not at the kennels that evening -- and Ball was able to identify Alex’s voice on the video Paul took at the kennels moments before the murders. Ball was also one of the partners that uncovered Alex’s financial crimes and read off a list of Alex’s victims who are having to be reimbursed by the firm. Ball also said on cross-examination that he was suspect of Alex’s story about being shot in the head by a stranger on September 4, 2021. The firm had let Alex go the day before and when Ball went to the scene of the shooting, he noticed physical inconsistencies in the story Alex told law enforcement.

Cooke represents Alex in the civil case resulting from the boat accident involving Paul. He talked about Alex’s financials and generalities of the civil case.

Zercie, a former detective, was on the stand to review and critique SLED’s handling of the crime scene on June 7. He stated repeatedly that more could have been done and the evidence could have been handled differently but did say some agents did what they could, considering some of the limitations placed on them. On cross-examination, Zercie did admit he did not receive all of the case files and was basing his opinions on his past work history and the data he was given.

Mixson was on the stand to recall her version of the events of June 7 and recalled a conversation she allegedly had with Alex asking him to come check on his mother that afternoon. On cross-examination, Mixson did not recall the first time she told the defense team about the conversation but prosecutor John Meadors said she had not mentioned the conversation to him when he interviewed her.

Sturgis went over the data extracted from Maggie, Paul and Alex’s phones and Alex’s GMC Suburban. It was again noted that neither Paul or Maggie’s phones showed usage after 8:49 p.m. on June 7, 2021, although there is data recorded on Maggie’s phone where the backlight goes on and off. The prosecution, on cross-examination, again tried to establish a point along the data timeline where the movement of Alex’s Suburban coincided with orientation activity on Maggie’s phone.