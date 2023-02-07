Prosecution layout out more on Alex Murdaugh finances in double murder trial

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's large estate in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues Tuesday as the prosecution continues to make their case a day after the judge said evidence about Murdaugh's financial problems is admissible.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's large estate in Colleton County in June of 2021. Murdaugh is also facing charges of taking millions from his law firm and clients over several years.

Alex Murdaugh Tuesday Trial Updates

Alex Murdaugh Monday Trial Recap

On Monday, two more people testified without the jury present in the room: Mark Tinsley and Ronnie Crosby.

Tinsley represents the family of Mallory Beach in their civil suit against Alex Murdaugh. He testified he had used the courts to put pressure on Murdaugh to settle the suit for a payout in excess of $1 million. Tinsley didn’t believe Murdaugh’s protestations that he as broke and was filing motions to compel Murdaugh’s financial records. The motion was to be heard in court on June 10, just days before the murders of Paul and Maggie.

Crosby was a former law partner of Murdaugh’s and was at Moselle with other friends, consoling the Murdaugh family on June 8, 2021. Crosby was listening to and participating in conversations between those at the family home and was not representing Alex Murdaugh when he was interviewed by law enforcement.

Before resuming witness testimony before the jury, Judge Newman ruled that he would allow financial crimes testimony in the trial as it pertains to the State’s idea of motive in the case.

The first witness in front of the jury was Libby Murdaugh’s caretaker Shelly Smith.

Smith worked the overnight shift – 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. – at Murdaugh’s parents’ Almeda home. She gave testimony that might disturb Alex’s timeline of events the night of June 7 and other behavior by Alex that disturbed her.