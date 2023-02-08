Courthouse where Alex Murdaugh trial is taking place suddenly evacuated

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's large estate in Colleton County in June of 2021.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Alex Murdaugh double murder has had to take an unexpected break after the courthouse where it is taking place was evacuated.

A witness was giving testimony when Judge Clifton Newman interrupted. He first excused the jury, then announced to the court that they were evacuating the building. He did not give a reason why.

Law enforcement has arrived at the courthouse. News19 is attempting to get further clarification.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's large estate in Colleton County in June of 2021. Murdaugh is also facing charges of taking millions from his law firm and clients over several years.

The defense is arguing that investigators and the prosecution rushed to judgment in the case. The prosecution says Murdaugh acted alone in killing his family members.

Tuesday’s highlights included testimony from Jeanne Seckinger, Ronnie Crosby, and SLED forensic scientist Megan Fletcher.

Seckinger and Crosby were partners in PMPED law firm with Alex Murdaugh. Seckinger was the Chief Financial Officer that uncovered Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds and introduced evidence of his false annuity’s account that he used to steal millions of dollars from clients and the firm.

Crosby was a close family friend, as well as a partner in the firm, and identified Alex’s voice on the video taken by Paul Murdaugh at the kennels at Moselle the night of the murders. It is the defense’s contention that Alex was no where near the kennels moments before Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered.

Fletcher was the scientist who conducted gunshot residue tests on the clothing Alex was wearing the night of the murders and on a blue poncho (or raincoat) that Murdaugh caretaker Murshelle Smith said Alex had with him when he came to his mother’s home at Almeda. Fletcher testified GSR was found on the t-shirt, cargo shorts, Alex’s hands, and the blue poncho.

Wednesday Alex Murdaugh trial updates