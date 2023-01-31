Live: Alex Murdaugh defense still attacking evidence as prosecution makes case

Ales Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son at their home in 2021.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Day four of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh trial continues with more prosecution testimony and continued efforts by the defense to take aim at the evidence.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's 1,700 acre estate in Colleton County in June of 2021. Prosecutors say Murdaugh acted alone, while the defense says investigators rushed to judgment and didn't consider other suspects.

Latest from the Alex Murdaugh Trial

The defense team begins its cross examination of SLED Senior Special Agent Jeff Croft. On Monday, Croft testified to the evidence SLED gathered at Moselle -- the Murdaugh family property – during searches executed in June 2021.

Croft testified to the guns and ammunition gathered in June and entered into evidence Monday morning. He was also present during Alex Murdaugh’s second official interview with law enforcement, conducted by SLED lead investigator David Owen on June 10, 2021. Prosecutor John Meadors played the taped interview for the jury, starting and stopping in spots for clarification by Croft.

The introduction of evidence and testimony by Croft took the State most of the late morning and all of the afternoon. It followed the defense team’s cross examination of SLED agent Melinda Worley.