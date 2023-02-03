Alex Murdaugh case: What happens next now that he's convicted?

Alex Murdaugh was convicted after a six-week long trial in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Jurors heard from dozens of witnesses and saw hundreds of pieces of evidence. Murdaugh and his legal team had sought to sow doubt about the prosecution's case, claiming that the investigation was sloppy. The state said he was a habitual liar whose couldn't even tell the truth about what he was doing on the night of the murders.

In the end, after a trial that extended well beyond what was projected, jurors needed just three hours to determine that they didn't buy his story. Just after 7 p.m. Eastern, he learned his fate: convicted on all charges.

So what will happen next for him? Here's a look at what will transpire next.

When will Alex Murdaugh be sentenced?

Judge Clifton Newman said he didn't start the sentencing phase Thursday night of Murdaugh because of how late it was. He asked both sides when they wanted to have the sentencing and they both agreed on Friday morning.

Sentencing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, which is the same time court has been starting since the trial began. Newman will hear arguments from the state, who will likely want the stiffest penalty possible, and the defense, who'll ask for leniency. Newman said he would allow characters witnesses to speak, which could mean Murdaugh family and friends will speak.

That process is expected to last several hours.

Could Alex Murdaugh be sentenced to death?

In short, no. The prosecution made the decision in December, a month before the trial began, that they would not seek the death penalty. They didn't give a reason why.

Instead, Murdaugh will face a minimum of 30 years in prison or life in prison without the possibility of parole, which are the possibilities that state statues mandate.

Can Alex Murdaugh appeal?

Under South Carolina law, Mudaugh will have 30 days to file an appeal of his conviction. An appeal is fairly standard in murder cases, so that likely will happen.

When will Alex Murdaugh go to prison?

It's a little unclear exactly when he would transfer over to state custody. Prior to the trial, he was held in a local jail, the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, in the state capital of Columbia. For these proceedings, he was housed at the Colleton County Detention Center.

It's up to the county detention center and officials to schedule a time for him to be transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC).

A spokesperson for the SCDOC told News19 that all male inmates are first taken to the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia. It's a maximum security prison but it has many other purposes that serve the state prison system.

Any inmate who arrives there will have a two month long evaluation on a variety of aspects, including medical and mental health tests, education assessments, and other background appraisals.

There is an inmate classification system that uses several metrics to determine where the inmate will spend the rest of their sentence and which custody level they need. The corrections department also takes into account what facilities may be best equipped to deal with the inmates, including providing educational opportunities and addiction treatment services.

If he is sentenced to life in prison, that would mean he'd go to another maximum security prison. However, any inmate who goes there could have the opportunity to be transferred to a lower custody level if they have good behavior and meet other qualifications.

Does Alex Murdaugh still face other trials for financial crimes?

Yes. All those trials are still pending. He faces nearly 100 counts of various forms of financial fraud, many of which were detailed in the murder trial. (The prosecution had argued it was the motive in the killings).

How those trials will proceed is still to be determined. He admitted to stealing millions from clients, friends, and his law firm, so arguing that he's innocent may be difficult. Still, he'll still have the option of mounting a defense.

