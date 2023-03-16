One woman followed the Murdaugh murder trial, one stitch at a time

Her first creation was the lead prosecutor in the case, Creighton Waters, who was working to put Alex Murdaugh behind bars.

YORK, S.C. — For many, the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, became an obsession.

Many tuned in to weeks of coverage, podcasts and some even came to Walterboro themselves to see the trial.

One South Carolina woman found inspiration in the double murder trial.

Stephanie Truesdale is an elementary school teacher in the Town of York, just about 15 minutes outside of Rock Hill. She's a bit of an artist with needle and yarn.

"I've been crocheting since I was in high school," Truesdale said. "My mom taught me how when I was 16, so I have over 25 years of crocheting under my belt at this point."

Truesdale will admit that she has only really done blankets, hats and scarves, but then she found some new inspiration: the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.

"I wanted to try to make a human figure doll, just to have a new skill, to have a new something to make," Truesdale said. "And I was just watching the trial like everyone else in the State of South Carolina and it was just on my mind."

Her first creation was the lead prosecutor in the case, Creighton Waters, who was working to put Alex Murdaugh behind bars.

"I thought Creighton Waters would be a cool figure to crochet just because I was watching him on TV, Truesdale said. "It was a Saturday I was catching up on stuff I had missed during the week."

She then went on to stitch a Judge Clifton Newman, Dr. Kenneth Kinsey one of the experts who testified, Bubba the Murdaugh family dog, complete with the chicken he had killed, which many heard Alex on video fussing at. She even crocheted a guitar for Waters, which he plays as a hobby.

Truesdale said it really "hooked" everyone's attention, including USC Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley, who Truesdale said is one of two people who is getting a Judge Newman doll. The other is her husband.

Even Waters responded to the yarn creation of himself saying "adding the guitar was a nice touch" with a smiley face.