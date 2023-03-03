Murdaugh trial juror said video from Paul's cellphone was critical

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALTERBORO, S.C. — In an exclusive interview with ABC News on Thursday, a juror in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial said the guilty verdict was not immediately unanimous.

Juror Craig Moyer told ABC’s Eva Pilgrim the first jury poll after deliberation began showed two voted not guilty, one was unsure, and the remaining nine supported a guilty verdict.

Moyer, a carpenter, also told Pilgrim that the video from Paul's phone proving Murdaugh was at the crime scene minutes before the murders, contradicting Murdaugh's own statements, was a critical piece of evidence.

"He came off as "a big liar," Moyer told Pilgrim.

The Colleton County jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Murdaugh guilty of killing his 22-year-old son, Paul, with a shotgun and his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, with a rifle on June 7, 2021.

On Friday, Judge Clifton Newman asked Murdaugh if he had anything to say before sentencing.

“As I tell you again, I respect this court. But I am innocent," Murdaugh maintained. "I would never under any circumstances hurt my wife Maggie and I would never under any circumstances hurt my son Paul Paul.”

“And it might not have been you. It might have been the monster you become,” when taking large amounts of opiates, Newman replied, noting Murdaugh's decades-long addiction to painkillers.

Judge Newman sentenced Alex Murdaugh to life in prison without parole Friday in a scathing rebuke, a day after he was convicted.

No one spoke on Murdaugh's behalf and there were no victim impact statements.