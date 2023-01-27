Former U.S. Attorney Pete Strom gives insight into Murdaugh double murder trial

With decades of experience as a trial lawyer, Pete Strom looks back at this week’s testimony and discusses strategy of both the defense and prosecution.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — “The trial of the century in South Carolina”: That’s what former U.S. Attorney Pete Strom called the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is on trial for the murder of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul. The trial is being held in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Strom also takes a look at the coming week and discusses what he feels defense attorney Dick Harpootlian needs to do to poke holes in the prosecutions case.