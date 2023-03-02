AG Alan Wilson, top prosecutor Creighton Waters weigh in on Murdaugh verdict

Alex Murdaugh was convicted on all counts less than three hours after the jury went into deliberations on Thursday.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — South Carolina's attorney general said on Thursday night that Alex Murdaugh's "house of cards" had come tumbling down following an all-guilty verdict handed up by a jury on the first day of deliberations.

Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement in the evening hours commending the efforts of state prosecutors to have Murdaugh convicted.

“Today’s verdict proves your position and power in life do not matter: no one is above the law, and that includes Alex Murdaugh," Wilson said. "It’s been a long six weeks, but Maggie and Paul Murdaugh deserved justice, and they certainly did not deserve to brutally die at the hands of someone who was supposed to love and protect them."

The jury deliberated for little more than two hours to convict the disgraced former attorney of murdering his wife and son. He now faces a possible life sentence pending what a judge finds during sentencing on Friday morning.

"Alex Murdaugh’s house of cards, built on the foundation of lies, manipulation, and theft, came crashing down," Wilson said in Thursday night's statement. "Let this be a warning: no matter who you are, if you break the law, the truth will come out and you will be brought to justice.”

Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters, who led the prosecution in the trial, described the process leading up to Thursday's conviction as a "long and exhaustive effort."

"Alex Murdaugh tried one last con to prevent the accountability he has never had to face in his life, but the jury saw through that and properly found he murdered his wife and son in cold blood," Waters said.

Waters also thanked all the agencies involved in the process including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the "entire South Carolina Grand Jury team" for their role in the process.