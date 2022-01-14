Astroworld investigation: FBI creates website to upload photos, videos from Travis Scott concert

Officials are asking anyone with photos or video from the concert to upload it to the FBI's website.

HOUSTON — Houston police announced Friday that they're partnering with the FBI to further investigate the Astroworld Festival.

The department posted on Twitter saying their detectives have looked at "countless hours of video evidence" from the festival. Their partnership with the FBI will help them gather more content to continue their investigation.

The FBI has created a website for festivalgoers to upload photos and videos from the event. Both departments are asking for any media taken at the main venue area between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. during Travis Scott's performance in November.

Houston police say they're still leading the investigation but they're turning to the FBI for technical support.

What information is the FBI looking for?

According to the website, the only information that's mandatory are the videos and/or photos that were taken during Travis Scott's concert on Nov. 5.

People can submit their name, phone number and email if they'd like, but it's not required.