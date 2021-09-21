Haitian migrants still camping under Del Rio bridge near Texas-Mexico border

The mayor says some migrants have been flown out of Del Rio to other cities like Harlingen, then on to Haiti.

That’s down from a high of around 16,000 last weekend.

Abbott told reporters the state has provided $3 billion to address the issue. The leaders of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Military Department, and the Border Patrol union joined him on Tuesday. They were just steps away from the dam in the Rio Grande where thousands of migrants had been crossing for several days.

On the Mexican side of the border, there was nobody. Only clothes, belongings and trash were scattered along the Texas riverbank.

Abbott blasted the Biden Administration’s policies and called for more resources. He said state resources will stay until the area is “under total control.”

“They have created a steel barrier preventing people from being able to cross the border. One day there were countless people coming across the border, then that very same day the Texas Department of Public Safety put up all these DPS vehicles, and suddenly, in an instant, people stopped crossing the border in this location,” Abbott said.

Some Texas House Democrats are urging compassion for the migrants. They told KHOU 11 News it’s not the state’s job to enforce immigration laws.

