Border bust: Nearly 4 tons of marijuana concealed in ketchup shipment seized in South Texas

The huge haul sniffed out by a U.S. Customs K-9 team has a street value of more than $1.5 million.

PHARR, Texas — Cartels often try to get creative when hauling drugs across the U.S. border.

But U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents outsmarted them this week in Pharr, Texas.

A CBP K-9 team sniffed out 7,645 pounds -- nearly four tons -- of pot concealed in a commercial shipment of ketchup arriving from Mexico.

The huge haul has a street value of more than $1.5 million.

“While drug smuggling organizations try to be creative in finding ways to conceal their illicit merchandise, CBP officers continue to effectively apply inspection skills and technology to prevent narcotics from crossing our borders,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers found the 968 packages of weed in a tractor/trailer that crossed the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on Tuesday, July 21.

The source of the marijuana shipment is still being investigated.

There's a long list of bizarre methods used to hide drugs that cross the border, including breast implants, frozen sharks, stuffed animals, fake carrots and real jalapenos.