Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting now facing federal charges

The Attorney General will pay his respects at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue before meeting with family members and survivors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Attorney General announced federal charges against the 18-year-old accused of killing 10 Black people and injuring three others in a mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

Payton Gendron is charged with "10 counts of a hate crime resulting in death, three counts of a hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill, 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence."

Gendron, from Conklin, NY, is accused of targeting Black people at the grocery store and live streamed the shooting on the internet. The criminal complaint states that Gendron's motive for the mass shooting was "to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar attacks."

Attorney General Merrick Garland will be in Buffalo Wednesday morning to visit the site of the Tops mass shooting and to discuss the charges.

Garland was joined by United States Attorney Trini Ross, who represents the Western District of New York. Together, where they paid their respects at the Jefferson Avenue store.

Attorney General Garland and U.S. Attorney Ross are then expected to meet with survivors and family members of the victims of the May 14th shooting.

According to the Department of Justice, the Attorney General and U.S. Attorney will then hold a press conference. That is scheduled to take place at 11:45 a.m. at the Apollo Theatre on Jefferson Avenue.

Garland's visit to Buffalo comes one month and one day after the shooting took place.

Gendron, the suspect in the case, also faces 25 also faces state charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, and a domestic terrorism charge, among others.

The accused shooter has pleaded not guilty to all of the state charges. He remains held without bail.

You can read the full federal criminal complaint here: