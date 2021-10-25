Brian Laundrie's parents not planning funeral for son, family attorney says

His remains will be cremated, Steven Bertolino said.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A funeral for Brian Laundrie will not be organized by his parents, the Laundrie's family attorney said.

Steven Bertolino confirmed Brian's remains will be cremated.

The FBI confirmed last week skeletal human remains found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park belonged to Laundrie.

The FBI has not said how Brian Laundrie died.

The remains were found near his belongings which included a backpack and notebook. The area where the remains and belongings were found had previously been underwater, authorities say.

The 23-year-old man was reported missing on Sept. 17, after his parents say he went for a hike on Sept. 13 and never returned home.

Laundrie was the only person of interest in the homicide case of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Detectives and FBI agents searched the vast Carlton Reserve area for more than a month, looking in the only place they had seen a sign of Brian.

His parents Roberta and Chris helped search the reserve twice, each time with North Port Officers. On their second attempt on October 20, Brian's dad found a drybag and brought it to the officers. Authorities then say they found skeletal remains nearby.