'She does not deserve to breathe oxygen': JJ Vallow's grandmother delivers statement prior to Lori Vallow's sentencing

"It’s showtime y’all.” Kay and Larry Woodcock have waited 1,340 days for justice in the high-profile case of Lori Vallow Daybell.

ST ANTHONY, Idaho — 1,340 days after Larry and Kay Woodcock called police to perform a welfare check on their 7-year-old grandson Joshua "JJ" Vallow, the "doomsday cult mom" murder trial that gripped the nation came to a close with victim impact statements at Lori Vallow Daybell's sentencing hearing.

"It’s showtime y’all,” JJ Vallow's grandfather said as he and Kay Woodcock entered the courtroom Monday.

On Monday, July 31, Kay Woodcock, JJ's paternal grandmother, was the third person to deliver a victim impact statement at sentencing in the high-profile murder trial that found Lori Vallow, 50, guilty for murdering two of her children and conspiring to murder a romantic rival, among other charges.

"Cruelty and betrayal have no limits. Lori is a danger to society,” Woodcock began in her statement. "She could have let JJ and Tylee live and had a million dollars. She could have been free to be Chad's mistress and foot the bill with the money from spilled blood. JJ and Tylee could have (inaudible) just living happy lives. Instead, she took all that away all because she is a money hungry power-hungry monster."

"She does not deserve to breathe oxygen."

The remains of Tylee, 16, were found in charred, burnt pieces. JJ, 7, was found suffocated and bound in duct tape in the backyard of Vallow’s current husband, Chad Daybell, on June 9, 2020.

Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted in May for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow was also found guilty of grand theft and conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s wife at the time. A jury convicted Vallow in a six-week trial that ended May 12.

For nearly four years, Kay and Larry Woodcock were vocal in their pursuit of justice for their grandson, who went missing in September of 2019 along with Tylee.

From the $20,000 reward offered in 2020 to "This is what you call poetic justice," when Vallow received a guilty verdict – Kay Woodcock had been involved in the case from the beginning.

The Woodcock’s were the first ones to raise a flag that something had been wrong. They alerted the authorities and even offered a monetary reward for information about the kids’ disappearance. Kay and Larry endured the graphic details and images of JJ and Tylee during the trial. "There are just some things we just can't un-see and can't un-hear," Kay said after Vallow's conviction.

Kay Woodcock continued her victim impact statement by elaborating on exactly what she has seen and heard.

"After hearing details of Charles death our immediate concern was JJ's safety. We had no legal rights to JJ. This simply left our hands tied. We were powerless then and have felt overwhelmingly powerless since. It is the most unwanted and terrible feeling to be in that position," Woodcock said.

"I pray no one ever must deal with this type of circumstance. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. I would say not even Lori or Chad with their evil and malicious plan are why we are here. She has shown no grief for lives she took or the pain she caused," Woodcock said. "Today I take the power back by standing here speaking out loud of all the pain and loss she has caused."

Vallow's only surviving son, Colby Ryan, along with Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of JJ Vallow; Summer Shiflet, sister of Lori Vallow and aunt of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan; and Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell's aunt, were approved by Fremont County Judge Steven Boyce to deliver victim impact statements and address the court prior to Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing. Although approved, Ryan was absent from the hearing and opted to have his statement read by a representative. Vallow's younger sister, Summer Shiflet, did not attend the hearing. A last-minute impact statement was heard from Samantha Gwilliam, sister of Tammy Daybell.

Victim impact statements are delivered at sentencing. They are heard after a criminal conviction and judgement (in Vallow's case - a guilty verdict reached on May 12, 2023) and before the judge imposes a sentence upon the criminal. The sentencing judge is permitted to take into consideration what is heard in these statements.

"Four years ago, we began our journey searching for our sweet little grandson, Joshua Jaxon Vallow. Today marks three years to the day he was found murdered with his loving, beautiful sister Tylee, shattering our hearts into a million pieces,” Woodcock said in a statement on June 2, 2023. “Rest in peace little man. Someday we will be reunited. Until then Maw Maw & Paw Paw love you from the bottom of our hearts."

"I pray that my words will assist you."

