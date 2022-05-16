x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Special Reports

Douglas Jemal offers $100K for shooting victims' families, challenges his peers to follow

Jemal is challenging other local businesses – especially those with which his Douglas Development does business – to join in his financial support.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal said he will donate “at a minimum” $100,000 to help support the 10 families of the victims of the May 14 Jefferson Avenue massacre.

Jemal is challenging other local businesses – especially those with which his Douglas Development does business – to join in his financial support.

Jemal was at his Washington, D.C., home when he heard about the shooting at the Tops Friendly Market on Buffalo's East Side. 

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Buc'ees opens in Florence