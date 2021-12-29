EPA: Proposed settlement requires New Indy to minimize hydrogen sulfide emissions, pay $1.1 million civil penalty

It comes after nearly a year of complaints regarding an odor emanating from the area near the plant in Catawba, South Carolina.

CATAWBA, S.C. — A proposed settlement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency would require New Indy Containerboard to minimize hydrogen sulfide missions and pay a $1.1 million civil penalty.

The EPA lodged the proposed consent decree in which New Indy has "agreed to robust injunctive relief" to prevent hydrogen sulfide concentrations above dangerous levels coming from its Catawba paper mill.

As part of the proposed consent decree, the company will also pay a civil penalty of $1,100,000.

The developments are months in the making, as the EPA issued an emergency order on May 13 to the paper mill in an effort to "prevent imminent and substantial endangerment to surrounding communities."

The EPA previously issued the Clean Air Act Section 303 Emergency Order to New Indy, requiring New Indy to install hydrogen sulfide monitors and prohibiting the company from emitting hydrogen sulfide above health-based levels from its operations.

"Communities near and far from this facility have been experiencing difficult circumstances that have altered their daily lives," EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman said in a statement. "This proposed consent decree addresses levels of hydrogen sulfide that have impacted residents along the North Carolina and South Carolina border, and Catawba Indian Nation."

The proposed settlement from the EPA requires the following of New Indy:

Operate their steam stripper unit to control hazardous air emissions

Monito and treat sulfur-containing fuel condensate sent to the wastewater treatment system

Improve the functioning of the wastewater treatment system

Install and maintain a carbon filtration system on the post-aeration tank to minimize air emissions

Install and maintain a functioning secondary containment system around the by-product black liquor storage area to prevent uncontrolled black liquor releases from reaching the wastewater treatment system

Continue to operate and maintain the hydrogen sulfide fence line monitors and comply with the health-based levels at the fence line

New Indy is also required to apply for and receive federally enforceable permits to incorporate the terms. New Indy is not eligible to terminate the consent decree until it both completes all injunctive relief and operates at least three years without exceeding levels at the fence line, according to the EPA.