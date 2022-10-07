Family of Jayland Walker sets up GoFundMe for unexpected expenses, including funeral

The family of Jayland Walker has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for unexpected expenses following the 25-year-old's death.

AKRON, Ohio — The family of Jayland Walker has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for unexpected expenses, including a funeral, stemming from the death of the 25-year-old, who was fatally shot by Akron Police officers last month.

The authenticity of the GoFundMe page, which was set up by Jayland's sister, Jada Walker, was verified to 3News by the family's attorney, Bobby DiCello. As of 1 p.m. ET on Monday, it had raised $1,400, with a campaign goal of $16,000.

"Jayland’s family is experiencing the horrific loss of a loving son, brother, nephew," the GoFundMe page reads. "He was brutally taken from us. In the coming days, we will need to pay for many unexpected expenses, including his funeral. The Akron community has already shown an outpouring of love and concern for the Walker family, for which we are humbled and grateful. Please consider showing our family continued support by donating to and sharing this GoFundMe page during our time of need."

The incident involving Walker took place just after midnight on Monday, June 27, when officers attempted to pull over his car for a traffic and equipment violation. Walker proceeded to lead the officers on a high-speed chase down East Tallmadge Avenue toward State Route 8.

At some point during the pursuit, police say that Walker fired a gun out of the window of his car. Among the footage released last Sunday was a traffic video that showed a flash coming out of Walker’s car that they say is consistent with a gunshot.

Following the six-minute-long chase, Walker exited the car on Wilbeth Road near the Bridgestone Tire offices while wearing a black ski mask. The footage shows officers attempting to deploy non-lethal tasers before firing their guns and striking Walker, who was unarmed at the time of the shooting. While Horrigan couldn't confirm how man shots were fired at Walker, he said that he expected the number to be "high" and that the initial medical reports showed that he had 60 bullet wounds.

Police said that they fired their guns because Walker made a motion that caused them to fear for their lives. Mylett said that while it is difficult to see in a real-time viewing of the video, screen captures from the footage show Walker making multiple movements -- including Walker moving his hand to his waist area, turning toward the officers and making a forward motion with his arm -- that he said that each officer involved believed to be Walker moving into a “firing” position.

A gun, magazine round, and gold wedding ring were found in the passenger seat of Walker’s car. Mylett said that officers attempted to perform life-saving aid at the scene before Walker was pronounced dead.

Per department policy, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. Seven of the eight officers involved were white and none had previously faced work-related discipline. Walker is Black.

The incident is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

In the days following the incident and release of the bodycam footage, protests in the Akron area have resulted in several arrests and prompted Horrigan to implement multiple curfews in the downtown area, including one from 11 p.m.-5 a.m. on Monday night. On Monday, the City of Akron announced that no arrests occurred over the weekend as a result of protests or demonstrations.