Trump Georgia case will live stream on YouTube, judge says

Judge Scott McAfee made the decision as part of a conference Thursday on how media will have access to proceedings.

ATLANTA — The proceedings in the Georgia 2020 election RICO case involving former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants will be streamed live on YouTube, the judge overseeing the case decided Thursday.

The decision from Judge Scott McAfee came in a court conference on how media will have access to the court proceedings.

News stations, including 11Alive, will be able to record inside the court room and stream proceedings. They will also feature on the Superior Court of Fulton County YouTube page of Judge McAfee.

Proceedings overseen by Judge McAfee have regularly been streamed before. Typically what is put on YouTube is the Zoom conference call that goes with the proceedings. News stations will be able to stream their cameras - featuring an overall view of proceedings - from inside the court.

Several other judges in the Superior Court - including Judge Robert C. I. McBurney, who oversaw the special purpose grand jury process that preceded the Trump case - have put their in-court Zoom conferences onto YouTube before, as well.

Judge McAfee had previously signed a Rule 22 - what news stations and other organizations need to record court proceedings - for all the proceedings in the case through Sept. 8.

