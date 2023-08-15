Reactions after Donald Trump indicted in Georgia for trying to overturn 2020 election

The former president himself took to Truth Social to denounce the charges against him and his allies.

ATLANTA — Reactions are pouring in across social media after a grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and his allies for trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump and several of his allies are being accused of committing an illegal conspiracy that violated a number of state laws when they orchestrated a campaign to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia. The legal process that now awaits Trump will undoubtedly be a long one.

The former president himself took to Truth Social to denounce the charges against him and his allies, calling District Attorney Fani Willis a "rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments."





Governor Brian Kemp took to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday to react to the recent indictment. "The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen," the Georgia governor started his post with a screenshot of one of Trump's Truth Social posts.

The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen.



For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I… pic.twitter.com/jaru2iBDo7 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) August 15, 2023

Mayor Andre Dickens addressed the indictment at a new conference for ForbesBLK as they bring a summit to the City of Atlanta on Tuesday morning. The Atlanta mayor spoke about Fulton County DA Fani Willis' role in the historic decision.

"America and the world watched last night, as D.A Fani Willis issued a number of counts and indictments against individuals. It shocked the world, it shocked a number of people, in terms of how thorough it was and how broad it was and how far reaching it was.



That’s just the start of it, right? The city is once again ground zero and middle of the national attention and the center of the universe once again, just as we were in 2020 for election results when over 11,000 voters made Georgia go from red to blue.

That significant change led to the sitting president trying to find 11,000 votes wherever he could find them and now D.A Fani Willis a very capable strategic, hard… very dedicated public servant is going to make sure she tries this case in the best way possible to bring justice to the United States, as well as the world as stability is necessary to make sure elections go off without a hitch.



I stand here doing my job, to make sure I coordinate with federal, state and other local partners to make sure our city is safe and the court proceeding can take place with out any kind of interference and that the grounds around this city can be kept in order."

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger released a statement early Tuesday morning after the historic indictment. The Georgia official and the former president's infamous phone call led to the investigation. In the phone call, Trump suggested Raffensperger "find" votes that would lead to a win in Georgia in the 2020 Presidential Election.

“The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law. You either have it, or you don’t,” said Brad Raffensperger.

Rudy W. Giuliani also posted on X, formally known as Twitter, in the early hours of Wednesday. He is a former Trump attorney; he's facing 13 charges, including false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer. Giuliani made allegations of fraud during hearings before the Georgia House of Representatives. Those claims resulted in death threats against Fulton election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Giuliani accused the pair of mishandling ballots.

This indictment is an affront to American Democracy and does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system.



It's just the next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime.



They lied about… — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 15, 2023

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said that DA Fani Willis had an "objective to indict Donald Trump."

This prosecutor went in with an objective to indict Donald Trump.



Dems don't believe in democracy because they're worried the voters don't want four more years of the disaster that is Joe Biden.



They want to abuse the justice system to take that choice away from voters. https://t.co/82CcPf5fWv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 15, 2023

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said that not even the president is above the law:

The actions taken by the Fulton County District Attorney, along with other state and federal prosecutors, reaffirms the shared belief that in America no one, not even the president, is above the law.



From @RepJeffries and me: pic.twitter.com/Y67eJQXuQC — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 15, 2023

Georgia congresswoman Nikema Williams took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her thoughts:

Congresswoman Nikema Williams releasing a statement on tonight’s indictments pic.twitter.com/7CgDyufSqj — Jennifer Bellamy (@JBellamyTV) August 15, 2023