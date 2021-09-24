Funeral for Gabby Petito to be held Sunday in New York

In lieu of flowers, Gabby's family is asking for donations to the future Gabby Petito Foundation.

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — Family and friends of Gabby Petito are welcoming the community to honor the 22-year-old North Port woman's life this weekend.

Services will be held from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York, according to a tweet from Gabby's dad, Joseph Petito. The funeral will be open to the public.

Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday September 26th from 12pm-5pm. Thank to all for your suppprt and love. pic.twitter.com/rYB0wePoJh — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

In lieu of flowers, Gabby's family is asking for donations to the future Gabby Petito Foundation, according to a lawyer for the family.

Donations can be made electronically here.

Moloney Funeral Home is also holding a candlelight vigil Friday night for the community to show their love and support for Gabby and her family. Proceeds from that event will be donated to the Petito/Schmidt family.

Authorities confirmed that Gabby's body was found at Grand Teton National Park on Sunday after she vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Medical examiners initially ruled her cause of death a homicide.

Crews are continuing to search for Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in this case, since he went on a hike at Sarasota County's Carlton Reserve last week and never returned, according to his family.