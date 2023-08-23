Kohberger's defense plans on asking the court to strike the death penalty and ban cameras in the courtroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last year has waived his right to a speedy trial, meaning his trial will no longer take place on Oct. 2.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared in Latah County Court Wednesday afternoon in a white shirt and a dark-colored tie. His attorney, Anne Taylor, spoke on his behalf, asking the judge to waive his six month trial date because she may not be ready by October. Under Idaho law, a trial has to take place six months from an arraignment unless the defendant waives that right. Kohberger was arraigned in Idaho on May 22 after being indicted by a grand jury.

Latah County District Judge John C. Judge asked Kohberger if he was comfortable waiving his right to a speedy trial.

Kohberger responded, "Absolutely."

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder and felony burglary in the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in a house off King Road in Moscow on Nov. 13, 2022. Prosecutors say his DNA was found on a knife sheath at the scene, located underneath Mogen and Goncalves' bodies. A former criminology student at Washington State University, he was arrested in December 2022 at his family's home in Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho on Jan. 4.

Kohberger stood silent during his arraignment in May, prompting Judge to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf. He claims he was going for a drive during the murders, "which he does often," in a recent court filing. His official alibi is due Sept. 8.

In a Facebook post, the Goncalves family asked for prayers before Wednesday's hearing.

"We are afraid he is going to waive his rights to a speedy trial. If he does, trial will not be starting on Oct 2nd and it is very likely that it won't take place for years," the post said. "We want to get this trial over. Just thinking it could be years absolutely kills me."

Taylor also said her team will be filing a motion to strike the death penalty, which has remained on the table since June 27.

"It places Mr. Kohberger in a position where he has to choose his rights," Taylor said. She told the court she believed her client would have to choose between a speedy trial and effective assistance of counsel. She also put the court on notice that the judge should expect an additional motion to ban cameras in the courtroom.

Later in the hearing, in an unexpected twist, Judge said he was summoned for jury duty in the case.

"It's odd," Judge said, referring to being selected. He asked both the defense and prosecution if they were comfortable with him declining jury duty and continuing to preside over the case. Both agreed.

Kohberger's next hearing is Sept. 1, where the defense will fight to dismiss his grand jury indictment. A new trial date will be set following that hearing.

Shanon Gray, the Goncalves family attorney, sent KTVB the following statement after Wednesday's status conference:

"Upon the Court finally putting hard deadlines in place the Family suspected that the Defendant would waive his speedy trial rights. This case carries enormous weight for the families and the community and this additional time allows both sides to be fully prepared for the next trial date."

Watch more coverage of this story